Shullick Set for Supermodified Double Duty on Bud Classic Weekend

OSWEGO, NY – Defending Budweiser International Classic 200 champion Dave Shullick Jr. will see double duty on Bud Classic Weekend for the first time since his thrilling triumph in the Bud Light ISMA Supernationals back in 2016.

“I have a great opportunity this season with both the John Nicotra Racing No. 2 and the Bodnar Racing No. 95,” Shullick said. “I’m looking forward to trying to be the only guy to win both races.”

Shullick, last year’s track champion, has fifteen Oswego Supermodified wins with six winged victories and nine non-wing victories to his credit including the ‘16 International Classic and the 2007, 2014, and 2016 ISMA Supernationals.

‘The Shoe 2’ did not compete in last year’s Supernationals, but swept the Supermodified triple crown in 2017, winning the 200 at Oswego, the Hy-Miler Nationals at Sandusky, and the Star Speedway Classic in Epping, N.H.

Entering only his second full-time non-wing effort earlier this year, Shullick again opened the season on top with a victory in one of the two Jim Shampine Memorial Twin 50s before returning to victory lane three more times in the ‘Spring Championship,’ Summer Championship,’ as well as the Independence Weekend ‘Grand Prix’ 75, not to mention yet another victory in the Hy-Miler Nationals to follow all of that up.

Piloting the blue deuce to eight top five finishes for car owner John Nicotra and crew chief Jim Paternoster in 2018, Shullick’s efforts were good enough for second place in the championship standings, making it two years in a row that Nicotra Racing has finished the title chase first and second overall.

After aiming to take his fourth ISMA Supernationals title on Saturday night, Shullick will turn things around on Sunday morning as he looks to join Nolan Swift, Chuck Ciprich, Doug Heveron, Bentley Warren, Ed Bellinger Jr, Joe Gosek, Greg Furlong, and Otto Sitterly as the only back to back Classic winners in speedway history.

Tickets for Bud Classic Weekend remain available. To purchase general admission, reserved, or VIP ticket packages, call the box office at (315)-342-0646.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com

