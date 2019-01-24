Siena College Announces Fall 2918 Dean’s List

LOUDONVILLE, NY — Siena College has named the following area students to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Sage Bartlett of Williamstown, NY

Cassandra Delgado of Pulaski, NY

Shyanne Hellinger of Mexico, NY

Karolina Severova of Hannibal, NY

Rose Wilson of West Monroe, NY

