Sign Of The Season

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Tourism Office is running a social media campaign this holiday season to promote local you-pick Christmas tree farms and markets.

The department produced a 15-second video which is running at the Destiny USA mall in Syracuse.

Watch the video on the County Youtube channel and follow Oswego County on Instagram @oswegocountyny.

