Sirens To Sound December 4 At 1 p.m.

OSWEGO, NY – Exelon Generation will perform a bi-annual full volume test of its emergency warning sirens on Tuesday, December 4, at 1 p.m. Because this is only a test, no response by the public is necessary.

The test will involve sounding all sirens in the 10-mile radius of the two nuclear power plants, James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant and Nine Mile Point Nuclear Station, for three minutes.

Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day.

Exelon Generation tests the siren system on a monthly and bi-annual basis to ensure public safety.

The purpose of the sirens is to alert residents to tune to an Emergency Alert System (EAS) television or radio station for information in the unlikely event of an emergency at one or both of the nuclear facilities.

These stations are listed in the emergency planning brochure mailed to households and businesses in the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone.

Short audible tests (“growl tests”) are conducted the first Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m. unless there is a full-sound test scheduled. Maintenance on the siren system throughout the year now includes audible tests of a few seconds for individual sirens, both for regular maintenance and for repairs of individual sirens when necessary.

