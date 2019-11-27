Sixteen Students Inducted Into Sandy Creek National Honor Society

SANDY CREEK — The Sandy Creek Carpe Diem Chapter of the National Honor Society welcomed 16 new members into its ranks during a special induction ceremony held recently at the high school.

New inductees pledged to uphold the four principles of character, scholarship, leadership and service when taking the official oath, led by chapter President Gavin Babcock.

The following students were inducted during the ceremony: Sarah Balcom, Sydney Burgy, Annie Chen, Allie Denny, Terry Eggleston, Elsa Graf, James Green, Deanna Hathway, Michaela Kastler, Emma McDougal, Hailey Miller, Madeleine Palmer, Olivia Pappa, Zachary Paternoster, Ashleigh Rosenbaum and Emily Yousey.

Sandy Creek Superintendent Kyle Faulkner opened the ceremony by congratulating the honorees and offering words of encouragement to continue leading by example through the pillars of the society.

Advisor Kelly Halko shared the chapter’s history and the importance of National Honor Society before chapter President Babcock, Vice President Riley Dowlearn, Secretary/Reporter/Historian McKenzie Kwak and Treasurer Madison Brown gave detailed descriptions about each pillar. Other current society members include Madison Bauer, Sydney Cook, Alexis McNitt, Kayla Filiatrault, Sadie Lurcock and Marley Yerdon.

High school Principal Kevin Seymour gave closing remarks, noting that inductees should take a few moments to thank parents, friends and teachers for their continued support.

In closing, Seymour congratulated the members and advised them to utilize all available resources at Sandy Creek before they graduate.

