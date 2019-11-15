Sixteen Students Inducted into Sandy Creek NJHS

SANDY CREEK — The Sandy Creek Central School District’s chapter of the National Junior Honor Society welcomed 16 new members into the prestigious organization during its recent induction ceremony.

The NJHS recognizes students who excel academically, but also who have strong leadership qualities, good character and strong service and citizenship for community and school.

After Superintendent Kyle Faulkner welcomed family and friends in attendance, NJHS advisor Susan Gafner spoke about the chapter’s history and purpose. Current members and officers the led a candle lighting ceremony to highlight the pillars of the organization.

New members were presented with their pin and certificate by Middle School Principal Amy Molloy and Faulkner before taking the NJHS oath and singing the alma mater.

New members include: Abagail Balcom, Adrianna Brightwell, Manarah Brown, Madison Darling, John Darou, Mikayla Glazier, Sophie Harris, Elizabeth Hobbs, Charles Killiam, Seth Lacelle, Cyprus Liszewski, Brayden Metott, Allyson Mulpagano, Piper Phillips, Dayle Ridgeway and Destiny Urquhart.

They join current members: Natalie Bauer, Alexander Caufield, Skylar Clark, Mason Ennist, Marisa Filiatrault, Cameron Hathway, Julia Hollister, Daltyn Landas, Sophia Luce, Trevor McDougal, Rylee McNitt, Brodey Orr, Maddox Palmer, Zachary Pettit, Scout Preston, Lillian Ramus, Caitlin Wagar, Hannah White and Mary White.

A reception was held for the students and their guests after the ceremony.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...