SKYWARN Training Session Planned

FULTON – The Buffalo office of the National Weather Service will conduct a Winter SKYWARN spotter training seminar at the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 200 N. Second St., on Tuesday, October 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The training session will last about one hour and there is no cost for the training.

The training is sponsored by the Oswego County Emergency Management Office.

SKYWARN is a national effort to save lives during severe weather emergencies with an expanding network of trained volunteer weather spotters.

SKYWARN spotters support their local community and government by providing reports of severe weather directly to the National Weather Service in Buffalo by phone using the NWS spotter hotline.

The services performed by SKYWARN spotters have saved many lives.

The National Weather Service has a number of devices for detecting severe winter storms.

Included in these are Doppler radar and satellite imagery.

However, the most important tool for observing winter weather is the trained eye of the storm spotter.

By providing observations, SKYWARN spotters assist National Weather Service staff in their warning decisions and enable the National Weather Service to fulfill its mission of protecting life and property.

Storm spotters are, and always will be, an indispensable part of the winter warning program.

The basic training session provides a brief overview of the National Weather Service organization and our responsibilities, winter weather safety, and winter weather meteorology including how lake effect snowstorms and larger scale snowstorms develop.

Anyone can become a winter weather spotter for the National Weather Service.

SKYWARN training is free and open to the public.

For further information, contact Mike Fries at the National Weather Service at (716) 565- 0204 ext. 223.

More information about SKYWARN is available on the NWS Buffalo website at http://www.weather.gov/buf or http://www.noaa.gov or http://www.weather.gov.

