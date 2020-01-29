Snowshoe programs continue throughout February at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will continue its Winter 2020 Sunday Woodland Snowshoe Wanders programming in February, on Sundays, February 9, 16 and 23, at 2 p.m..

Come delight in the beauty of the forest dressed in her winter finery and inscribed with the gossip of the night by woodland inhabitants. The program fee is just $4.00 per person or $12.00 per family, and children under three are free.

This popular program begins with a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique and is followed by a short wander through the Center’s mixed woods and wetlands led by the Center’s environmental educator. Everyone from age three to 103 can easily learn to snowshoe. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will enjoy a winter boot wander.

Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315 963 7286. Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

