Snowshoe Programs Resume at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

AMBOY – The public is invited to come delight in the beauty of the forest dressed in winter finery and inscribed with the gossip of the night by the woodland inhabitants.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will begin its Winter 2020 Woodland Snowshoe Wanders in January, on Sundays, January 12, 19 and 26 at 2 p.m.

There is a program fee of just $4 per person or $12 per family, and children younger than three are free.

Everyone from age three to 103 years can easily learn to snowshoe.

There will be a short lesson before the snowshoe wander through the center’s woodlands.

Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

Snowshoes are provided free to program participants.

Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn.

If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will enjoy a winter boot wander.

Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315-963-7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

