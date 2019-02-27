Snowshoeing At Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center Continue

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will continue its popular Woodland Snowshoe Wanders into March.

Please join the center’s environmental educator on Sundays, March 3 and 10 at 2 p.m. for a short snowshoe hike through the center’s mixed woods and wetlands.

The program fee is $4 per person or $12 per family, and children younger than three are free.

This popular program begins with a brief instructional lesson on snowshoe technique.

Everyone from age three to 103 can easily learn to snowshoe.

Outdoor footwear or winter boots that can be strapped into a snowshoe should be worn — sneakers and fashion boots with heels do not fit in the straps and will make walking very difficult – and participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

If there is a scarcity of snow, attendees will enjoy a Winter Boot Wander.

Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located on State Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 in eastern Oswego County.

For information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315-963 7286.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

