OSWEGO, NY – Sondra L. Blenman, 74, of Oswego, died Saturday February 8, 2020, after her battle with lung cancer.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Donald Drake and Louise M. (White) Bullard Stepien.

Sondra was a homemaker.

She finally joined her mother who she had missed deeply since her passing in 2006.

She is survived by her loving children; daughters, Kimberly Jessup of Painted Post and Kristy Foster of Pulaski and sons, Steve (Brenda) Bullard of Oswego and Bobby Mills of Painted Post; four brothers, Donald Drake, John (Michelle) Drake, Martin (Mary Ann) Bullard and Thomas (Joyce) Bullard; her sister, Bonita Bullard; and step-sister, Sherry Stepien; and several grand children and great- grandchildren.

In following Sondra’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to her long-time aide, Carol Crucitti.

Also a big thank you to her special friends, Ann Collins, Lou Ann, Mary Victory and her many friends at Pontiac Apartments.

Sondra’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

