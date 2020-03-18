OSWEGO – Sonja Marie Foley, 45, of Oswego passed on March 16th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of William A. and Gloria (Sheldon) Foley.

Sonja enjoyed listening to country music, was a loyal Yankees fan and adored her dog Chloe.

In addition to her parents, Sonja is survived by her brother William R. (Carol) Foley and sister, Erin (Steven) Price of Oswego, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

Services will be held in the spring in Riverside Cemetery at a time to be announced.

Sonja’s arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.

