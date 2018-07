Sophia and Isabella Raymond

Sophia and Isabella Raymond were born in Oswego Hospital on July 9, 2018.

Sophia was born at 10:46 a.m.

And Isabella was born at 10:48 a.m.

They each weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and were 19.5 inches long.

They are the twin daughters of Rachelle Morrison and Stephen Raymond Jr., of Fulton

