OSWEGO, NY – Sophie B. Swiatlowski, of Oswego, passed away peacefully on Sunday September 29, 2019, at St. Camillus Health and Rehab.

Born and raised in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rusin) Swiatlowski.

Sophie attended Oswego city schools and was a graduate of Oswego High School.

After high school, she attended Syracuse University where she earned her Masters in Education.

Sophie was employed by Oswego City School District for more than 30 years.

She taught business classes at the high school.

Sophie loved her profession and was a beloved teacher.

Through the years, she also loved to run into her former students so she could catch up and learn about their lives.

She was a member of the New York State Teachers’ Association and was also active in the Oswego County Teachers’ Association.

She was also a member of St. Stephen’s Alter and Rosary Society.

To know Sophie was to love her.

She was kind, generous, loyal, and full of enthusiasm.

She was an absolute people person with a bubbly, infectious personality.

Sophie always had a positive outlook and a zest for life, and everyone loved to be in her company.

She had an art for making all those around her feel special and good.

She loved any opportunity to be social and especially loved her luncheons and also the coffee hours after mass with family and friends.

Sophie also had a passion for gardening.

More than anything Sophie loved her family.

She cherished her time spent with each of them, especially her grand-niece and grand-nephew.

Sophie is survived by her brother, Edward Swiatlowski of Camillus NY; her nephew, Douglas (Lisa) and grand-nephew, Ethan Swiatlowski of Liverpool; the wife of her late nephew David, Christine; and great-niece. Sarah Swiatlowski of Manlius.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Helen Swiatlowski; brother, Frederick Swiatlowski; and nephew, David Swiatlowski.

Calling hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, October 4, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, in St. Stephens’ Church.

Her burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

