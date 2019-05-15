SOS Announces Series of Joint Pain Seminars

Members of SOS’ Joint Replacement Team to Provide Overview of

Hip and Knee Pain and Current Options to Relieve Pain

East Syracuse, NY – Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS) is pleased to announce a series of seminars to discuss options for people experiencing hip and knee pain. There are three seminars in different Central New York communities. The events are intended for people who are living with chronic hip or knee pain to better understand current treatments and options.

Members of the SOS Joint Replacement Team, all fellowship-trained, board certified joint replacement surgeons will present the seminars. Topics covered include: what to try before having a joint replacement; steps to take if conservative care isn’t enough; and current joint replacement options including robotic and outpatient surgery.

“We are pleased to offer these educational community discussions as part of SOS’ commitment to providing quality orthopedic care to our communities,” commented Dr. Brett Greenky, president of SOS. “The most important thing for people suffering from joint pain to do before making treatment choices is to educate themselves. That’s what we hope these seminars will accomplish.” The seminars are scheduled for:

Cortland

Presenters: Tim Izant, MD and Kevin Kopko, MD

Thursday, May 23, 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Ramada Hotel & Conference Center, 2 River Street, Cortland

Syracuse

Presenters: Michael Clarke, MD and Brett Greenky, MD

Wednesday, May 29, 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Embassy Suites, Destiny USA, 311 Hiawatha Boulevard West, Syracuse

Oswego

Presenters: Stephen Bogosian, MD and Seth Greenky, MD

Wednesday, June 5, 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Lake Ontario Conference Center, 26 East First Street, Oswego

The seminars are free and open to the public. All attendees will receive a free first aid kit and refreshments will be provided. To register, visit www.sosjointreplacement.com or call 315-703-3442.

About Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists is Central New York’s regional leader in providing quality, total orthopedic care to patients. Founded in 1999, its team of experienced orthopedic physicians and support staff offer state-of-the-art medical care, from diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and recovery. SOS has more than 25 physicians, and employs approximately 600 additional staff. Its corporate headquarters are in East Syracuse, and it has seven locations serving area patients, including, Camillus, Clay, Dewitt, Fayetteville, Liverpool, and North Syracuse. Additionally, SOS operates the Specialists One Day Surgery Center in Syracuse and SOS Orthopedic & Sports Therapy with four locations; and has two locations for SOS Plus, an after-hours care center, one in Dewitt and one in Liverpool. For more information, visit www.sosbones.com.

