Space-Themed Painting Event Kicks Off Palermo Reading Initiative

PALERMO – Students recently launched this year’s Palermo Elementary reading campaign with a special event that was “out of this world.”

CNY-based Painting With A Twist came to the school Monday, Sept. 23 with canvases, allowing students to paint space-themed art to start off their week.

Palermo Elementary Principal Peggy Scorzelli noted that the creative time helped them “launch” this year’s reading celebration theme “Blast off into Reading,” during which students will be challenged to read five of seven nights per week for the school year.

“We were so excited to host Painting With A Twist as we begin another year of promoting reading for pleasure at home.” said Scorzelli. “There was a lot of excitement and smiles during the event.”

Students in kindergarten through second grade painted a rocket ship in the cafeteria, while third- and fourth-graders worked on a spinning galaxy in the school’s gym. Students’ work was displayed in the hall until Open House, when they took their work home.

