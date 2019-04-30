Speak Out To End Sexual Assault

OSWEGO – Oswego County designated April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The recognition serves to improve understanding, change behaviors, challenge victim-blaming attitudes, respect personal boundaries, and practice healthy communication with children.

In 2018, Oswego County Opportunities’ Services to Aid Families, the domestic violence and rape crisis program in Oswego County, served more than 600 victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

This number is up 20 percent from the year before thanks to more people coming forward and speaking out.

Community members are encouraged to stand up against sexual violence.

To make a report or get help, call SAF’s 24/7 hotline at 315-342-1600.

Representatives from SAF and the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office were at hand to receive the proclamation from the Legislature’s Human Services Committee.

