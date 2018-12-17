Special Board Meeting Scheduled

OSWEGO – On December 19, the Oswego City School District will hold a special board of education meeting at 9 a.m. in the Superintendent’s Office.
The meeting is for the board to approve the results of the 2018 December Capital Project Vote.
OSWEGO – On December 19, the Oswego City School District will hold a special board of education meeting at 9 a.m. in the Superintendent’s Office.
The meeting is for the board to approve the results of the 2018 December Capital Project Vote.
Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Be the first to comment