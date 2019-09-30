Special BOE Meeting Set

OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on October 1.
It is set for 9 a.m. in the Education Center Conference Room.
At this meeting, the board will move to executive session with a vote to follow.
OSWEGO – The Oswego City School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on October 1.
It is set for 9 a.m. in the Education Center Conference Room.
At this meeting, the board will move to executive session with a vote to follow.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2019. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Be the first to comment