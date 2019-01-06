Special Council, Committee meetings Set

OSWEGO – The Oswego Common Council gets back into action Monday night after a more than two week hiatus.

A special council is scheduled for 6 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled committee meetings.

The agenda includes electing the presiding officer and the vice president of the Common Council.

A handful of other annual housekeeping resolutions will also be acted upon.

At 6:30 p.m., the committees get under way.

At the Planning and Development Committee, councilors will consider requests from two west side residents.

They are asking for favorable consideration from the Common Council to modify Resolution 358 of 2018.

The resolution prohibits the parking of vehicles in public space between the curb and a private property line on any street.

Also, Councilor Ron Tesoriero has requested discussion regarding parking around City Hall.

Meanwhile, the Physical Services Committee will consider a request from Ellen Clark regarding the Hearts on the Bridge Project.

She is proposing to once again light up the Bridge Street bridge with 16 hearts with LED lighting for the month of February.

And, the councilors are likely to give a favorable res=commendation to Congressman John Katko’s request to renew the current District Office Lease by amendment through the entire 116th Congress.

The meetings are held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 13 W. Oneida St.

The public is welcome to attend.

