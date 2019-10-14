Special Patrol Officers Join Hannibal School Security Team

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District welcomed two special patrol officers to join its school security aide this year as part of ongoing safety efforts.

Mike Goudy, a retired officer from the Syracuse Police Department, and Dave Brown, a retired lieutenant also from the SPD, will handle several responsibilities in their new SPO positions.

They will work in collaboration with school security aide Ed Brisson – a retiree of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department — to ensure student, school and staff safety, while also building positive relationships with students.

“We want students to know that they can trust us and come to us with any issues or just to say hello,” Goudy said. “I’m sitting with them at lunches and making myself relatable to them, and I think that’s important.”

Goudy will spend his days at Fairley Elementary School while Brown and Brisson will rotate between the middle and high schools.

Having coverage at all three buildings provides added resources for students and staff alike.

“These retired police officers are making meaningful connections with our students while providing an extra layer of security,” said Superintendent Christopher A. Staats. “Student and staff safety are paramount, and we are so grateful to the HCSD Board of Education and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department for enabling us to bring these SPOs into our schools.”

