Spectrum Services Restored

OSWEGO COUNTY – Earlier today thousands of Spectrum consumers in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire lost internet, cable and phone connection. Several people throughout Oswego County were included.

Services were restored this evening after they were down for about five hours. This not only affected private home wifi, but made an impact throughout the county.

People in the county could not pay for goods and services using a credit or debit card, ATMs were down, and the Fulton and Oswego Police Departments could not answer calls made to the departments.

“We are aware of service issues in the northeast region to include Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time,” Spectrum said on Facebook today. “We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.”

Spectrum services in Maine and New Hampshire went out yesterday. In a Facebook post they said those outages were the result of fiber optic network damage. Spectrum posted three updates on Facebook about those outages yesterday, then two posts for today’s outages (as of 7 p.m.).

“Services within our northeast region are currently impacted by fiber optic damage,” Spectrum said on Facebook today. “Crews are working to make repairs to restore service as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

So far there has been no official statement from Spectrum about their services’ restoration, but Spectrum consumers in Oswego County had their services begin to come back on during the evening.

Fulton Police Department’s phones have also been restored.

