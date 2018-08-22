Speed, Destruction On Fulton Speedway Calendar August 25

FULTON, NY – What do you get when you combine side-by-side high speed racing and ending the night with sight and sounds of total destruction of demolition derbies? A night of family affordable fun for all ages at the Fulton Speedway presented by Lindsay Aggregates and Burke’s Do-It-Best Centers.

This Saturday, August 25, will be ‘August Annihilation’ at the Fulton Speedway. The night will start out with the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman slugging it out on the Fulton Speedway ‘Highbanks.’

After the racing it will be time to line them up and let them rip in metal crunching collisions from the Kings Smash ‘Em Crash ‘Em Demolition Derbies. On the line will be $1,000-To-Win 4&6 Cylinder Chain & Bang and $750-To-Win Light Truck & Mini Van Junk Run.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit is $27 member, $30 non-member. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

With only two point races left to decide 2018 Track Champions, here are the top-five division point standings.

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds) – 99L-Larry Wight (689) 83x-Tim Sears Jr. (686) 32R-Ron Davis III (684) 42p-Pat Ward (664) 62s-Tom Sears Jr. (631).

(SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) – 8-Alan Fink (716) 24K-Nick Krause (692) 38-Zach Sobotka (692) 60-Jackson Gill (684) 3-Chris Mackey (680).

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) – 38-Jason Parkhurst (1,493) 3x-Kevan Cook (1,491) 81-Bret Belden (1,469) 93-Sean Beardsley (1,449) 10-Chris Fleming (1,433).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome event sponsors Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. and Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers and their employees.

Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. was formed in 1999 by Warren Vandish and his wife, Virginia. It began as a small aggregate producing company which was primarily staffed by Mr. Vandish and his family.

Today, Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. has grown into a multi-faceted corporation that not only produces the highest quality aggregates but also provides trucking services as well. Our aggregates have been supplied to virtually every market place including heavy highway, municipalities, airfields, industrial facilities as well as many residential applications.

Lindsey Aggregates, Inc. success is attributed to producing quality aggregates, professional trucking and exceptional customer service.

To learn more about Lindsey Aggregates located at 5646 Route 104, Oswego, NY visit www.lindseyaggregates.com or call 325-529-2773.

Burke’s DO IT BEST Home Centers. They provide a wide assortment of hardware, lumber, tools and building supplies and have been serving Home Owners and Professional Contractors since 1926. They have two locations to serve you better: Oswego, NY and Fulton, NY. They are committed to providing quality materials and excellent customer service.

If they don’t have what you are looking for in stock, they can order it for you from their warehouse and have it ready for pickup in a couple of days. They cater to DIYers for all of your DIY projects!!

Instead of heading to the big box stores for all your home needs, check out Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers located at 65 North St. in Fulton, or 38 E. Second St. in Oswego. Also go to www.burkesdoitbest.com to see all they have to offer from a locally owned and operated business. As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

