Springside Knitting Club Donate Handmade Items to Oswego County Hospice

December 17, 2018 Contributor

OSWEGO – Members of the knitting club at Springside at Seneca Hill have been busy knitting colorful afghans for the Friends of Oswego County Hospice organization.

Seated from left are JoAnn Geraci, Shirley Godici, Ann Eason and Carolyn Warner. Standing are Arlene Townsend, Sharon Figiera, Lucy Fuss and Elena Twiss, Executive Director of Friends of Oswego County Hospice. Missing are Pat Simpson and Brigitte Heckmann.
“We enjoy getting together to knit and we hope that those who receive one of our afghans enjoys our handiwork,” said one of the club’s members.

Springside’s knitting club also supports other community groups, such as the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Human Concerns and several area military organizations.

Springside at Seneca Hill offers a carefree lifestyle to active seniors age 62 and older, with maintenance-free one- and two-bedroom apartments and duplex and cottage style homes.

