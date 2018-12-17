Springside Knitting Club Donate Handmade Items to Oswego County Hospice

OSWEGO – Members of the knitting club at Springside at Seneca Hill have been busy knitting colorful afghans for the Friends of Oswego County Hospice organization.

“We enjoy getting together to knit and we hope that those who receive one of our afghans enjoys our handiwork,” said one of the club’s members.

Springside’s knitting club also supports other community groups, such as the Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, Human Concerns and several area military organizations.

Springside at Seneca Hill offers a carefree lifestyle to active seniors age 62 and older, with maintenance-free one- and two-bedroom apartments and duplex and cottage style homes.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...