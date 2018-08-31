Sprint Cars Invade Fulton Speedway September 1; Track Champions To Be Decided

FULTON, NY – This Saturday, September 1, the Fulton Speedway is set for a huge Labor Day weekend show to send out in a big way the 2018 weekly racing schedule presented by Unique eCigs and Ehrlich Pest Control.

The methanol breathing, winged warriors of the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints are coming for an all-out assault on the Fulton Speedway, bringing some of the best 360 Sprint Car racers from the Northeast, Ontario, Canada and Quebec, Canada.

Back in July when the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints battled on the ‘Highbanks’ Quebec’s Jordan Poirier won his first A-Main on American soil over Danny Varin, Steve Poirier, Jason Barney and Chuck Hebing.

Championships will be decided in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models. The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will also be in action.

It all comes down to 35 feature laps to decide the Modified Track Champion between two veterans and a talented rookie. Larry Wight leads Tim Sears Jr. by 11 points and impressive rookie Ron Davis III by 15 markers.

Alan Fink shows the way in the Sportsman division. His car owner related that they are not letting the title slip away this season and are bringing both cars to be safe.

The Late Models are always a shootout right down to the checkers on a weekly basis. The pressure will be turned up this Saturday for two racers as Jason Parkhurst leads Kevan Cook by a slim 8 points.

Adult grandstand admission is $22 with everyone 18 years old and ypunger free. Pit admission is $35. Pit gate will open at 4 p.m., grandstands 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Top-Five Division Point Standings coming into Championship Night.

(Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds) – 99L-Larry Wight (749) 83x-Tim Sears Jr. (738) 32R-Ron Davis III (734) 42p-Pat Ward (712) 62s-Tom Sears Jr. (671).

(SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) – Points on hold until completion of Nate Higgins engine tech. Check track website for updates.

(Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) – 38-Jason Parkhurst (1,601) 3x-Kevan Cook (1,593) 81-Bret Belden (1,570) 93-Sean Beardsley (1,555) 10-Chris Fleming (1,537).

The Fulton Speedway would like to welcome marketing partners Unique eCigs and Ehrlich Pest Control to their night at the speedway.

Unique eCigs has been in business for eight years with 10 locations across Upstate New York. Their customer service and quality products have helped thousands of smokers across the US switch to this amazing Life Changing Vapor System. Unique eCigs e-Liquid has no artificial coloring and no artificial sweeteners to make for a clean vaping experience.

The clean coils & cotton make for a very Unique difference! For more details, check out their website at www.uniquecigs.com.

Offering 45 different e-Liquid flavors, Unique eCigs doesn’t only offer the cleanest e-Liquid in the market, but they strive to ensure the best selection of e-Cig devices from beginner to advanced. Every Unique eCigs staff member has been hand selected to make certain that the best customer service is being offered to every patron that walks through their doors.

Stop into any of their 10 New York locations to browse their menu and enjoy in house e-Liquid samples every day! Sit back, relax, and savor the flavors at the e-Liquid bar or their lounge areas. Their staff members are happy to give you a demo of any of the hundreds of products and devices in the showroom as well as answer any questions about your own vapor system.

They offer the latest & greatest products in the eCig industry! High standards of quality control across all the products they carry means you get the best vaping experience from every product, every day. Their obsession with excellence and dedication to providing outstanding customer care allows for a truly “unique” experience.

To see all the products, they have to offer visit one of their convenient locations or shop from the comfort of your home. Please visit Uniquecigs.com and like their Facebook page and as always, remember to support those who support the Brewerton and Fulton speedways.

Ehrlich Pest Control helps keep the Brewerton and Fulton Speedway pest free.

Ehrlich offers fast, responsive service. Their effective, customized pest control solutions include Fumigation, Bed Bug Control, Termite Control and more – all provided by local offices throughout the east coast from Connecticut to Florida.

To find your local office for your business or residence go to www.jcehrlich.com or call 1-877-458-5520.

As always, remember to support those who support racing.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...