St. Francls To Host Alzheimer’s Association Program

OSWEGO – St. Francis Commons in Oswego will host an educational program by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter entitled, “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors”, on September 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Bishop’s Commons is located at 12 Burkle St., on the St. Luke residential campus in the Oswego.

This educational program is free of charge and open to the public.

Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings, as the ability to use language is lost.

However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage.

Join us for this workshop to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

Registration for this program is required.

To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at 315-472-4201, ext. 227 or St. Francis Commons at 315-326-0870.

www.stfranciscommons.com

The St. Luke Family of Caring is a proud affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975.

Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

Together we provide care and services to more than 300 individuals daily in the community and on our healthcare campus in Oswego.

