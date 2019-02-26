St. Lawrence University Students Named to Dean’s List

CANTON, NY — The following students have been selected for inclusion on the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2018 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Taylor R. LaRobardiere of Parish. LaRobardiere is a member of the Class of 2019 and is majoring in psychology. LaRobardiere attended Paul V Moore High School.

Noah C. Neverette of Pennellville. Neverette is a member of the Class of 2021. Neverette attended John C Birdlebough High School.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

About St. Lawrence University:

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York. The educational opportunities at St. Lawrence inspire students and prepare them to be critical and creative thinkers, to find a compass for their lives and careers, and to pursue knowledge and understanding for the benefit of themselves, humanity and the planet. Through its focus on active engagement with ideas in and beyond the classroom, a St. Lawrence education leads students to make connections that transform lives and communities, from the local to the global.

