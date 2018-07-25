St. Luke Family of Caring Announces Free Bone Density Screening in Fulton

OSWEGO – Nurses from The St. Luke Family of Caring – affiliated healthcare providers are pleased to announce the next date for its popular bone density screening.

The scheduled screening will take place at the State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State St. in the city of Fulton, on August 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The bone density screening is open to the public and free of charge.

No appointment is necessary.

The screening is easy to do and takes only a few minutes to complete.

Nurses will be available to discuss the screening results and to answer health-related questions.

“Our bone density screening program is a great chance for you to receive valuable health information free of charge,” said St. Luke Health Services Nurse Anna Waite, LPN.

“Healthy bone mass is important but especially as we age,” Waite added. “As we grow older our bones can become more fragile, leading to an increased risk of fracture as a result of falls. The information provided by this screening may help you make decisions that can improve your health and quality of life; especially for those who may be experiencing the onset of osteoporosis.”

For more information, visit St. Luke on the web at www.stlukehs.com or on Facebook at StLukeFamilyofCaring.

