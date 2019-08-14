St. Luke Health Services’ Gretchen Rebeor Recognized With LeadingAge NY Employee of Distinction Award

OSWEGO – Gretchen Rebeor is a 2019 LeadingAge New York Long Term Care Employee of Distinction Award recipient.

Rebeor, who has been a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Luke Health Services in Oswego for 21 years, received the award from James Clyne, CEO of LeadingAge NY, during a reception held in her honor.

The Employee of Distinction Award acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of front line staff working in long-term care settings like St. Luke Health Services, all across New York State.

In presenting the award, Clyne noted, “The purpose of the Employee of Distinction award is to recognize caregivers who are exemplary in their willingness to go above and beyond to improve the lives of frail elderly New Yorkers – those who bring a special compassion and personal commitment to their job each and every day. Gretchen has demonstrated these characteristics, and we are proud to recognize her considerable contributions, on behalf of St. Luke Health Services.”

Clyne added that LeadingAge NY Employee of Distinction award recipients from across the state, including Rebeor, were memorialized in a resolution passed earlier this year by the New York State Legislature.

St. Luke CEO and Administrator Terrence Gorman congratulated Rebeor and thanked her for dedication to St. Luke.

“This recognition is well earned and we are fortunate to have Gretchen, and pleased to share this statewide recognition celebrating her achievements. A common theme often repeated when describing Gretchen is her willingness to go beyond what is expected, and to make everyday a better day for our residents and her fellow caregivers,” he said.

Those gathered at the reception to congratulate Rebeor included her family, friends, St. Luke residents and fellow staff members.

Assemblyman Will Barclay and Jim Thomas, representing the office of New York State Senator Patty Ritchie, personally congratulated Rebeor, thanking her for her exemplary service in the care of frail older adults in the community.

