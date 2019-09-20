St. Luke Health Services to Host ‘Flash’ Job Fair October 3

OSWEGO – St. Luke Health Services in Oswego is hosting a “Flash” Job Fair on October 3 between noon and 5 p.m. in the Riverview Room.

St. Luke has positions available in the Nursing and Dietary Departments.

Part-time and full-time positions available for various shifts.

CNA, LPN and RN positions in Nursing; Wait Staff and Cooks in Dietary.

Competitive salaries and benefits offered.

To attend the Job Fair no appointment is necessary.

Simply stop at St. Luke, complete an application and interview.

If qualified, job offers will made to candidates “on the spot.”

St. Luke Health Services is a leading healthcare provider in Oswego County, located at 299 E. River Road (Route 481).

Anyone with questions can call 315-342-3166.

St. Luke Health Services and affiliates are Equal Opportunity Employers. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, protected veteran status or disability.

