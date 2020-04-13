St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle Drawing To Be Streamed Live May 2

OSWEGO – With a ban on crowds and large gatherings not likely to end soon, this year’s edition of St. Luke’s “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle drawing will take place as scheduled – but with one major change.

While the traditional party which attracts hundreds in the community can’t be held at the Oswego Elks Lodge as originally planned, the big cash prize raffle drawing is still on.

The raffle drawing will be conducted during a live broadcast via the St. Luke Family of Caring Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StLukeFamilyofCaring) at 1 p.m. on Saturday May, 2.

Be sure to tune-in to the live broadcast and watch the fun as fifteen ticket numbers will be picked for the cash prizes totaling $25,000, including one grand prize ticket worth $10,000 to a lucky winner.

Raffle tickets are still for sale, but hurry, only one thousand tickets will be sold. To get your raffle tickets you can download applications at https://www.stlukehs.com/giving/bundle-of-bucks-raffle and mail it in with your payment, or call St. Luke Health Services at 315-342-3166 and ticket applications can be mailed to you.

The entry fee for the raffle is $50 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased individually or consider purchasing a “group ticket” with family members, co-workers or friends.

Proceeds from the “Bundle of Bucks” Charity Raffle are used to support programs and services provided by the local, not-for-profit, affiliated healthcare organizations St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in the raffle. All ticket numbers are entered in all fifteen prize drawings, so you could win more than once.

The St. Luke Family of Caring is a proud affiliation of community-based, non-denominational, not-for-profit healthcare and residential service providers serving the greater-Oswego County area since 1975. Affiliates include St. Luke Health Services, Bishop’s Commons Enriched Housing Residence and St. Francis Commons Assisted Living Residence. Together we provide care and services to over 300 individuals daily in the community and on our healthcare campus in Oswego, New York.

