OSWEGO – St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group will host a bazaar on Sunday, September 15, from noon – 6 p.m.

It will be held at the Oswego Elks Club, 132 W. Fifth St.

The bazaar will feature a money raffle, pulled pork dinner, live music, a variety of fun and games for the entire family.

