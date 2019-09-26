St. Paul’s Girls’ Leprechaun Sweeps Doubleheader

OSWEGO – The St. Paul’s Girls’ Leprechaun fourth and fifth grade travel vasketball team swept a doubleheader Wednesday night at the Brewerton Elementary School.

Oswego defeated Central Square 20-12 in the opener and Baldwinsville 19-16 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Oswego led a tight game at the half by the score of 8-6.

Maria Sweet and Giada Pezzlo each had four points.

St. Paul’s doubled up the Jayhawks 12-6 in the second half.

Pezzlo and Deysha Cruz each had four points, while Sweet and Kaelyn Bond added two each.

For the game, Pezzlo finished with 8 points, Sweet had six, Cruz four and Bond two.

Also hitting the floor for Oswego were Tenly Baker, Abbie Ohnmacht, Morgan Mills, Alyssa Britt, Maria Murray and Lindsay Colasurdo.

In the second game, St. Paul’s used some solid defensive play to hold back Baldwinsville 19-16.

Oswego led 12-8 at halftime behind five points from Sweet, four from Baker, two from Pezzlo, and free throw from Bond.

The Big Red Swarm took the lead in the second half, but Oswego ended the game on a 5-0 run to capture the victory.

Baker had five points and Cruz two in the half.

Baldwinsville and St. Paul’s played three 1-point games last season, with the Bees coming out on top in the two of the three games.

For the game, Baker had nine, Sweet five, Pezzlo and Cruz two each, and Bond one.

Oswego’s record is 3-1 on the season.

St. Paul’s will take to the road once again this Wednesday as they will play Marcellus at 7:30 p.m. in Liverpool.

The only other home game of the season will be October 21, 5:30 p.m., against Marcellus.

