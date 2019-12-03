St. Paul’s Leprechaun League Basketball Registration Girls 2020

OSWEGO – This League is for girls in grades 3-6 who would like to play basketball in an organized instructional league.

Registration will be held December 11 and January 8 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. at Trinity Catholic School 115 E. Fifth St.

There is a $45 fee per player to participate.

All girls who played last year and intend to play this year MUST register to hold their spots.

We only have room for 80 players.

The new players are selected by grade level in order starting with 6th, 5th, 4th and then 3rd.

Any Trinity Catholic student or Christ the Good Shepard parish active members are guaranteed a spot.

A drill camp will be held January 11 at 10 a.m. for all new players and only new players should attend.

These drills are not tryouts, and everyone we have room for will be placed on a team.

All players and coaches should report to the gym to get team assignments, meet coaches and get other information on January 11 at 6 p.m.

Practices can begin January 12 and games begin January 28.

All games are played at Trinity Catholic School.

Questions call Bob Sugar 343-6717 or Mike Pisa 342-3291

