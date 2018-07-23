St. Stephen’s the King Church Plans Annual Polish Festival

OSWEGO – St. Stephen’s Church is Oswego will hold its annual Polish Festival August 12 on the church grounds, 140 Niagara St., from noon to 6 p.m. rain or shine.

Volunteers have been busy preparing the polish foods from scratch for the festival and they are taking presale orders for pierogi, in three variety favorites, cheese, cabbage or potato and cheese; golabki, kielbasa and kapusta.

Presale orders for the Polish food can be placed by calling Therese at 315-532-4906 or Chris – 315-343-1394.

Polish food will also be available that day for eat in or take out.

