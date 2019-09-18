Stadium International Trucks Named Title Sponsor for 34th Annual Outlaw 200; Schedule Announced

FULTON, NY – In a joint announcement the Fulton Speedway is proud to name marketing partner Stadium International Trucks as the title sponsor of the 34th annual Outlaw 200 on Saturday, October 5.

“With the Outlaw 200 being one of the most prestigious modified events to win in Northeast racing, having a company with Stadium International Trucks reputation is a perfect fit for our biggest race of the season,” said Fulton Speedway general manager Cory Reed.

Jimmy Phelps from Baldwinsville, NY will be back to defend his 2018 Outlaw 200 victory against some of the best Modified competitors in the Northeast in Canada who want to dethrone Phelps for the coveted outlaw cash and trophy!

2018 Outlaw 200 Finish: JIMMY PHELPS, Erick Rudolph, Brett Hearn, Stewart Friesen, Tim Sears Jr., Max McLaughlin, Rob Bellinger, Tom Sears Jr., Todd Root, Mike Mahaney, Pat Ward, Peter Britten, Ron Davis III, Ryan Arbuthnot, Glenn Forward, Kyle Coffey, Willy Decker, Jack Lehner, Andrew Ferguson, Garett Rushlow, Matt Hulsizer, Mitch Gibbs, Yan Bussiere, Danny Johnson, Larry Wight, Joe Shields, Billy Whittaker, Randy Shantel, Danny Varin, Mat Williamson, Justin Wright, Chris Hile, Mario Clair, Tyler Trump, Nick Krause, Billy Dunn, Steve Paine, Alan Johnson, Jeff Sykes, Michael Parent, Tyler Meeks, Tim Fuller, Billy Decker, DQ – Roy Bresnahan.

Exciting 34th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Schedule:

Wednesday, October 2

5 p.m. – Camping Lot Opens for the Weekend

Thursday, October 3

5 – 7 p.m. – Ticket Sales and Will Call Open

5 – 7 p.m. – Early Hauler Parking

Friday, October 4

· Pit Stop Convenience Stores NLMA Late Model Championship (50 Laps)

· U.S Air Force Mod Lite Championship (25 Laps)

· Fleet Repairs Truck & Trailer Repair Four-Cylinder Open (25-Laps)

· E&V Energy Novice Sportsman Championship (20 Laps)

· 15 Lap Stadium International Trucks Modified Qualifiers (Winners earn 17th-20th place starting spots in the Outlaw 200)

· Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout Heats (8-Laps) & Consolations (10 Laps)

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Early Hauler Parking

noon – Ticket Sales Open

2 p.m. – Pit Gate Opens

5 p.m. – Grandstands Open

6 p.m. – Hot Laps

7 p.m. – Heat Races Begin

Adult General Admission $25 – 18 Years and younger $5 – Pit $35

Saturday, October 5

· 34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200

· Last Chance Qualifiers and 50-Lap Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout

11 a.m. – Pit Gate Opens

noon – Grandstands Open

3 p.m. – Hot Laps

4:30 p.m. – Heat Races Begin

About 7:45 p.m. – Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Championship

About 8:30 p.m. – 34th Annual Stadium International Trucks Outlaw 200

Adult General Admission – $35 – 18 Years and younger $10 – Pit $45

Everything you need to know for a great time with us at the Outlaw 200 weekend from tickets, pit vouchers, camping prices and policies etc. is available by going to www.fultonspeeedway.com.

Once there look for the Outlaw 200 Weekend graphic at the top of the page.

Keep checking the speedway Facebook and Twitter pages for all the latest Outlaw 200 Weekend updates.

About Stadium International Trucks:

Stadium has worked hard over the last 30+ years to make sure we have long term successful customers relationships. Our goal is to be your business partner and provide solutions to all of your truck needs. Our knowledgeable truck sales team will work with you to find out what truck will best fit your needs. In addition, our parts and service professionals are committed to providing parts and rapid service to keep your trucks on the road and on schedule. Stadium will continually strive to provide unequaled quality of services to our customers, total satisfaction being our ultimate goal. Let us be your business partner and provide transportation solutions for you.

WHAT STADIUM CAN DO FOR YOU

New Truck Sales

International

Isuzu

Mitsubishi

Kalmar

Used Truck Sales

Huge Parts Selection

24-hour Service

Diamond Certified Technicians

4 Locations in NY & PA

Full-Service Leasing

Full-Service Equity Leasing

Truck Maintenance

Body Work

Stadium International locations:

105 7th North St, Liverpool, NY – (315) 475-8471

578 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY – (607) 724-9125

23285 State St. Rt. 342, Watertown, NY – (315) 779-1960

1006 Underwood Rd., Scranton, PA – (570) 941-3600

To see all the services Stadium International has to offer or to setup an appointment for all your trucking needs go to www.stadiumtrucks.com/international. Like their Facebook page by putting Stadium International Trucks in the search box.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities contact Cory Reed at (315) 593-6531 or [email protected]

