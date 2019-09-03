Staff Cited For 5 Years of Service

FULTON, NY –

From left are OCO board member Carri Waloven, award recipients Classroom Aide Melissa DeCandia (Head Start/Pre-K), Specialist Kari Thomas (Head Start Family Services), Teacher/Center Director Melissa Perry, Teaching Assistant II Ashley Mason, and Director of OCO Education Services Janice Scott.

Absent is Substitute Aide Laura Salzman (Head Start/Day Care/UPK.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...