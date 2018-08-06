Stafkings Healthcare Systems Hiring Event on Aug. 15

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York will host an informational hiring event for Stafkings Healthcare Systems, Inc. at the county office building on North Second Street in Fulton.

The session begins at 1 p.m. on Aug. 15

“Stafkings has immediate openings for personal care aides (PCAs) and home health aides (HHAs),” said Stafkings Healthcare Systems Branch Manager Lisa Searor. “We are looking for qualified applicants to fill these positions in community-based programs around the county.”

There are full-time, part-time, and per-diem positions available.

Free training is provided to those who qualify.

Candidates must have reliable transportation.

Those interested can apply in person at Stafkings, located in Suite B at 106 W. Utica St. in Oswego between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Resumes can also be sent to [email protected]

For more information or to register for the hiring event, call Oswego County Workforce New York at 315-591-9000.

