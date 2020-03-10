FULTON – Stanley F. Kimball, 84, of Fulton, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at The Grand in Rome.

He was a life resident of the Fulton-Oswego area.

Stanley is survived by his sisters, Marian Osborne, Vivian Cochrane, Joan O’Grady, Jeannette O’Grady, Delores (Milan) Hubbard and Betty (Raymond) Teitz; his brothers, Bill Kimball and David Kimball as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his twin brother, Wesley Kimball in 2008.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, with services to follow at 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive in Fulton.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Kimball family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...