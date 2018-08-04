Stanton Paul Ryther, 68

FULTON, NY – Stanton Paul Ryther, 68, passed away Friday, August 3, 2018, after a long illness.

Mr. Ryther was born in Fulton, on July 4, 1950, to the late Neal W. and Barbara (Stanton) Ryther.

He graduated from G. Ray Bodley High School and attended SUNY Oswego before joining the United States Military.

He served in the U. S. Army from 1971 to 1978 as a 91 Bravo 4 Sierra Airborne Medic with the Special Forces.

While in service for his country, Mr. Ryther was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Medic Badge and the Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/ Palm.

Upon discharge he furthered his medical education and training at Cayuga Community College where he earned his Registered Nursing license.

Mr. Ryther worked in various hospitals around Central New York.

He also worked as a traveling nurse for many years on both the east and west coasts of the United States.

Mr. Ryther was active in the Boy Scouts of America throughout his entire life.

In his youth he earned his Eagle Scout and after his honorable discharge from the Army he went on to serve as troop leader for 14 years.

Mr. Ryther was an avid reader and news junkie until his illness claimed his eyesight almost eight years ago.

He learned how to use electronic devices to continue his joy of reading by using audio books.

He would stay informed on current events and he was an active participant of online debates of the issues of the day.

He stayed in touch with family and friends online and he even began to write a blog.

Mr. Ryther always enjoyed music and was a talented piano and guitar player.

He was also a gifted artist, an exceptional storyteller.

He was a repository of knowledge and trivia – which made it nearly impossible to beat him at Jeopardy.

Mr. Ryther is survived by his children: Katharine (Jason) Smith of Florence, SC, Aaron Stoughtenger of Oswego, Matthew Ryther of Olympia, Wash., and Benjamin Ryther of Fulton; his sister, Elizabeth (Charles) Copps of Fulton; two granddaughters: Beth Smith and Trinity Ryther; his former wives but forever friends: Doreen Stoughtenger Ryther, Merrie Meacham (George) Willis and Dawn Kendrick (Thomas) Gibb; and several nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.

A calling hour will be held Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, with the funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Charles Copps in the funeral home.

Military honors will be bestowed by the New York Military Honor Guard.

Burial will be held privately.

Donations may be made to the Boy Scouts of America (national or local chapter) https://donations.scouting.org

