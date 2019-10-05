State DOT To Host Information Meeting On Proposed Bridge Replacement Project

GRANBY – The New York State Department of Transportation will hold a community open house on October 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Granby Elementary School, located at 400 W. Seventh St., in North Fulton.

The informal meeting, which will be held in the school cafeteria, will provide information about a proposed project to replace the Route 48 bridge over Tannery Creek in the town of Granby.

Preliminary project drawings will be available for review and representatives from NYSDOT will be available to receive comments and answer questions.

No formal presentation is planned.

Preliminary plans are to replace the bridge in two phases beginning in the spring of 2021 and finishing up late that year.

The first phase will construct the east side of the new structure, requiring one lane of the bridge to be closed to traffic during construction. Alternating one-way traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal.

Phase Two will construct the west side of the bridge utilizing a similar alternating traffic pattern. Alternating traffic will be required for a total of about eight months.

Plans call for the road to be reopened to two-way traffic once the bridge replacement has been completed.

For pavement and drainage improvements on the bridge approaches, lane and shoulder closures with alternating one-way traffic with flaggers will be utilized as necessary for daily operations.

A lane in each direction will be available overnight.

This open house is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to encourage public participation in the development of transportation projects.

The Granby Elementary School is accessible to people with disabilities.

Please contact Janet Dziergas, P.E. at (315) 428-4343 if a sign language interpreter, assisted listening system, or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in the open house.

For additional information on this project, please call or email [email protected]

You can also send inquiries to 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse, NY 13202.

