September 14, 2018

State, Local Unofficial Primary Election Results

Written by Mikayla Kemp, Sep 13, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – State and local primary elections were held across New York State today (Sept 13.)

The unofficial results for Oswego County voters are as follows:

(To see a breakdown of statewide election results, visit the NYS Board of Elections website, here.)

Family Court Judge for OSWEGO (REP) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 7,586
Kim Seager (REP) 1,030 13.80%
Thomas Benedetto (REP) 2,735 36.63%
Allison Nelson (REP) 3,699 49.54%
Write-in 2 0.03%
Total 7,466 100.00%

Family Court Judge for OSWEGO (CON) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 297
Allison Nelson (CON) 125 42.96%
Thomas Benedetto (CON) 165 56.70%
Write-in 1 0.34%
Total 291 100.00%

Governor for OSWEGO (DEM) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 3,162
Cynthia E. Nixon (DEM) 1,534 49.15%
Andrew M. Cuomo (DEM) 1,577 50.53%
Write-in 10 0.32%
Total 3,121 100.00%

Lieutenant Governor for OSWEGO (DEM) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 3,162
Kathy C. Hochul (DEM) 1,822 61.76%
Jumaane Williams (DEM) 1,120 37.97%
Write-in 8 0.27%
Total 2,950 100.00%

Attorney General for OSWEGO (DEM) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 3,162
Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM) 1,642 54.28%
Letitia A. James (DEM) 445 14.71%
Leecia R. Eve (DEM) 122 4.03%
Zephyr Teachout (DEM) 810 26.78%
Write-in 6 0.20%
Total 3,025 100.00%

Attorney General for OSWEGO (REF) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 303
Nancy B. Sliwa (REF) 93 33.57%
Mike Diederich (REF) 109 39.35%
Christopher B. Garvey (REF) 61 22.02%
Write-in 14 5.05%
Total 277 100.00%

Sheriff for OSWEGO (REP) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 7,586
Gene Sullivan (REP) 3,571 48.27%
Don Hilton (REP) 3,820 51.64%
Write-in 7 0.09%
Total 7,398 100.00%

Sheriff for OSWEGO (CON) (Vote for 1)

OSWEGO: reported: 110 of 110 100.00%
Ballots: 297
Gene Sullivan (CON) 123 43.46%
Don Hilton (CON) 160 56.54%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 283 100.00%

Town Justice for Hastings (REP), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Hastings: reported: 8 of 8 100.00%
Ballots: 692
Allison Lynn Pardee (REP) 369 54.34%
Jason Beardsley (REP) 308 45.36%
Write-in 2 0.29%
Total 679 100.00%

Town Clerk for Volney (REP), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Volney: reported: 5 of 5 100.00%
Ballots: 533
Vicki Leroux (REP) 124 23.66%
Sandra L. Austin (REP) 400 76.34%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 524 100.00%

Delegate to the 5th Judicial District Convention 130th Assembly District for Assembly District 130 (IND), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Assembly District 130: reported: 13 of 13 100.00%
Ballots: 19
Emily Fultz (IND) 7 41.18%
Nick Goewey (IND) 10 58.82%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 17 100.00%

Alternate Delegate to the 5th Judicial District Convention 130th Assembly District for Assembly District 130 (IND), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)

Assembly District 130: reported: 13 of 13 100.00%
Ballots: 19
Kerri A. Bricker (IND) 8 53.33%
Gregory Hilton (IND) 7 46.67%
Write-in 0 0.00%
Total 15 100.00%

Delegate to the 5th Judicial District Convention 120th Assembly District for Assembly District 120 (IND), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)

Assembly District 120: reported: 97 of 97 100.00%
Ballots: 157
Kimberly Steele (IND) 94 35.47%
Danielle DelConte (IND) 73 27.55%
Paul J. Zaryski, Sr. (IND) 42 15.85%
Sherry M. Zaryski (IND) 43 16.23%
Write-in 13 4.91%
Total 265 100.00%

 

 

