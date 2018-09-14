State, Local Unofficial Primary Election Results

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – State and local primary elections were held across New York State today (Sept 13.)
The unofficial results for Oswego County voters are as follows:
Family Court Judge for OSWEGO (REP) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|7,586
|
|
|Kim Seager (REP)
|1,030
|13.80%
|Thomas Benedetto (REP)
|2,735
|36.63%
|Allison Nelson (REP)
|3,699
|49.54%
|Write-in
|2
|0.03%
|
|Total
|7,466
|100.00%
|
|
Family Court Judge for OSWEGO (CON) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|297
|
|
|Allison Nelson (CON)
|125
|42.96%
|Thomas Benedetto (CON)
|165
|56.70%
|Write-in
|1
|0.34%
|
|Total
|291
|100.00%
|
|
Governor for OSWEGO (DEM) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|3,162
|
|
|Cynthia E. Nixon (DEM)
|1,534
|49.15%
|Andrew M. Cuomo (DEM)
|1,577
|50.53%
|Write-in
|10
|0.32%
|
|Total
|3,121
|100.00%
|
|
Lieutenant Governor for OSWEGO (DEM) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|3,162
|
|
|Kathy C. Hochul (DEM)
|1,822
|61.76%
|Jumaane Williams (DEM)
|1,120
|37.97%
|Write-in
|8
|0.27%
|
|Total
|2,950
|100.00%
|
|
Attorney General for OSWEGO (DEM) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|3,162
|
|
|Sean Patrick Maloney (DEM)
|1,642
|54.28%
|Letitia A. James (DEM)
|445
|14.71%
|Leecia R. Eve (DEM)
|122
|4.03%
|Zephyr Teachout (DEM)
|810
|26.78%
|Write-in
|6
|0.20%
|
|Total
|3,025
|100.00%
|
|
Attorney General for OSWEGO (REF) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|303
|
|
|Nancy B. Sliwa (REF)
|93
|33.57%
|Mike Diederich (REF)
|109
|39.35%
|Christopher B. Garvey (REF)
|61
|22.02%
|Write-in
|14
|5.05%
|
|Total
|277
|100.00%
|
|
Sheriff for OSWEGO (REP) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|7,586
|
|
|Gene Sullivan (REP)
|3,571
|48.27%
|Don Hilton (REP)
|3,820
|51.64%
|Write-in
|7
|0.09%
|
|Total
|7,398
|100.00%
|
|
Sheriff for OSWEGO (CON) (Vote for 1)
|OSWEGO: reported:
|110 of 110
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|297
|
|
|Gene Sullivan (CON)
|123
|43.46%
|Don Hilton (CON)
|160
|56.54%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|
|Total
|283
|100.00%
|
|
Town Justice for Hastings (REP), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
|Hastings: reported:
|8 of 8
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|692
|
|
|Allison Lynn Pardee (REP)
|369
|54.34%
|Jason Beardsley (REP)
|308
|45.36%
|Write-in
|2
|0.29%
|
|Total
|679
|100.00%
|
|
Town Clerk for Volney (REP), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
|Volney: reported:
|5 of 5
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|533
|
|
|Vicki Leroux (REP)
|124
|23.66%
|Sandra L. Austin (REP)
|400
|76.34%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|
|Total
|524
|100.00%
|
|
Delegate to the 5th Judicial District Convention 130th Assembly District for Assembly District 130 (IND), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
|Assembly District 130: reported:
|13 of 13
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|19
|
|
|Emily Fultz (IND)
|7
|41.18%
|Nick Goewey (IND)
|10
|58.82%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|
|Total
|17
|100.00%
|
|
Alternate Delegate to the 5th Judicial District Convention 130th Assembly District for Assembly District 130 (IND), OSWEGO (Vote for 1)
|Assembly District 130: reported:
|13 of 13
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|19
|
|
|Kerri A. Bricker (IND)
|8
|53.33%
|Gregory Hilton (IND)
|7
|46.67%
|Write-in
|0
|0.00%
|
|Total
|15
|100.00%
|
|
Delegate to the 5th Judicial District Convention 120th Assembly District for Assembly District 120 (IND), OSWEGO (Vote for 2)
|Assembly District 120: reported:
|97 of 97
|100.00%
|Ballots:
|157
|
|
|Kimberly Steele (IND)
|94
|35.47%
|Danielle DelConte (IND)
|73
|27.55%
|Paul J. Zaryski, Sr. (IND)
|42
|15.85%
|Sherry M. Zaryski (IND)
|43
|16.23%
|Write-in
|13
|4.91%
|
|Total
|265
|100.00%
|
|
