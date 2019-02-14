State Police Association Endorses Oakes For DA

OSWEGO – Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes, who is seeking a third term as DA, is proud to announce that he has received the endorsement of the NYSP Police Benevolent Association on February 13.

DA Oakes said that he’s humbled to receive the support of the brave men and women who serve the New York State Police.

“As a career prosecutor, I’ve been fortunate to work with hundreds of Troopers,” Oakes said, adding “These officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our community, and I’m honored to have their support as I keep fighting to keep our families safe.”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...