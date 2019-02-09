State Police: Driver Falls Asleep, Causes 3-Vehicle Crash

HANNIBAL – State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred today (February 8) at the intersection of State Route 3 and State Route 104 in the town of Hannibal.

The investigation has revealed a 2016 Ford pickup truck, operated by Braeden S. Davis, 20, from Dalton, NY, was traveling south on State Route 104 when he fell asleep, passed through a steady red light at the intersection with State Route 3, and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by Erick X. Febus-Munoz that was traveling west on State Route 3.

The Trailblazer then struck a utility pole for the traffic signal, causing an outage at the intersection.

A small trailer that was being towed by the pickup truck then struck a 2016 pickup truck, operated by Scott J. Victory, 43, from Hannibal, that was stopped at the intersection in the eastbound lane.

Mr. Victory was not injured in the crash.

Erick X. Febus-Munoz was not injured in the crash.

A passenger in his vehicle, Edwin F. Febus-Munoz, 26, was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Mr. Davis was not injured in the crash and was issued a ticket for Failing to stop for a red light at an intersection.

