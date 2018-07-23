State Police Investigating Drowning Incident In Oswego River

GRANBY – On Sunday, July 22, at approximately 8:50 p.m., State Police responded to the area of 187 Millard Bassett Road in the town of Granby for a possible drowning.

A resident from the area contacted 911 after they observed a man floating in the Oswego River unresponsive and approximately 35 feet from the shore.

The man was recovered by Phoenix Fire Department Water Rescue and brought to the shore where they attempted life saving measures.

However, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time until positive identification can be made.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.

The investigation is continuing.

