State Police Investigating Three-Vehicle Crash Involving Oswego County DPW Snowplow

WEST MONROE – The investigation has revealed that at approximately 2:40 p.m., today (February 25) a 2013 Toyota operated by Bert D. Hyland, 87, from Bernhards Bay, was traveling eastbound on State Route 49 in the town of West Monroe when he lost control on a snow-covered roadway crossing over the centerline and striking an Oswego County DOT snowplow.

Hyland was ejected from the vehicle and located under a guide rail on the south shoulder of the roadway.

The Toyota then struck a 2008 Pontiac, operated by Tresia M. Easterly, 50, from Cleveland, which was traveling eastbound behind the plow.

Hyland was transported to Upstate Medical University Hospital for internal injuries and was listed in stable condition, according to the police report.

Easterly was transported to Crouse Hospital for minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing.

West Monroe, Central Square and Brewerton fire departments, along with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, assisted at the scene.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...