State Police has located Trey Krenzer in good health today Jan. 30..

We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

State Police were searching for 14-year-old Trey Krenzer who was reported missing on January 29 by family members.

He was last seen at his residence on Pinecrest Drive in the town of West Monroe.

