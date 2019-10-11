Steinkraus Lecture to Focus on Moral Dilemmas

OSWEGO — Author and professor Lisa Tessman of Binghamton University will discuss “Setting Ourselves Up for Moral Failure” in this year’s Warren Steinkraus Lecture on Human Ideals, beginning at 4 p.m. Oct. 24, in Marano Campus Center auditorium, Room 132, at SUNY Oswego.

The philosophy professor’s most recent book, “When Doing the Right Thing is Impossible,” focuses on terrible situations where no matter a person does, they will commit some moral wrongdoing. Her work focuses on understanding how morality is constructed and how human beings experience morality especially under difficult conditions.

Her previous works include “Moral Failure: On the Impossible Demands of Morality” (2015) and “Burdened Virtues: Virtue Ethics for Liberatory Struggles” (2005). Tessman has published in ethics, feminist philosophy and related areas. She draws on both philosophical ethics and empirical moral psychology.

Jean Chambers, chair of Oswego’s philosophy department, will make opening remarks.

Steinkraus, who retired in 1987 after a distinguished career of scholarship and teaching, was committed to a wide array of human ideals such as social justice, equality, peace, nonviolence and aesthetic quality. The Warren Steinkraus Lectures on Human Ideals is a not-for-profit educational series. To become a contributor to the sustaining fund, visit oswego.edu/giving.

Parking is available in employee lots adjacent to Marano Campus Center. Parking on campus requires a $1 day-use permit for those who do not have a current SUNY Oswego parking sticker. For more information, visit oswego.edu/parking.

People with disabilities needing assistance or special accommodations to attend this event should contact Lori Reitmeier of the philosophy department at 315-312-2249.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...