STEM Learning Activity Engages Fairley Students

January 13, 2020 Contributor

Fairley Elementary students recently became engineers as they worked together to build Lego creations in the classroom.

The learning workshops, through Bricks 4 Kidz, gave students the chance to build various projects while developing teamwork, problem-solving and communication skills.

Students also explored science, technology, engineering and math concepts as part of the experience.

According to teachers, the lesson was a huge success and a “great opportunity for our students to learn while engaging their curiosity and creativity.”

