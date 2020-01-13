STEM Learning Activity Engages Fairley Students

Fairley Elementary students recently became engineers as they worked together to build Lego creations in the classroom.

The learning workshops, through Bricks 4 Kidz, gave students the chance to build various projects while developing teamwork, problem-solving and communication skills.

Students also explored science, technology, engineering and math concepts as part of the experience.

According to teachers, the lesson was a huge success and a “great opportunity for our students to learn while engaging their curiosity and creativity.”

