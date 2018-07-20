Step One Creative Welcomes Mezza and Culeton as Summer Interns

Oswego, NY – Oswego natives Natasha Mezza and Nora Culeton have joined Step One Creative as summer marketing communications interns, according Shane Stepien, president of the agency.

Mezza, a junior at St. John Fisher College, is presently working towards her Bachelor of Science in Marketing and a minor in Strategic Communications. She has been named to the Dean’s List each of her semesters at Fisher, and is a member of their nationally ranked NCAA softball team.

“After simulating real life business scenarios in the classroom, I am excited to put what I’ve learned into action at Step One,” said Mezza. “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to intern at such an established firm in my hometown, and I am looking forward to building upon my knowledge which will help me in the future.”

“We look forward to having Natasha with us, as her current skill set, along with her willingness to learn, will not only be beneficial to our agency, but to our clients as well,” said Stepien.

Culeton is entering into her senior year at St. John Fisher College where she is studying Marketing with a minor in Strategic Communications.

Culeton maintains an active presence on her college campus as Outreach Captain of the Teddi Dance for Love Committee, a 24-hour charity dance marathon. This club fundraises for the nonprofit Camp Good Days and Special Times, a residential camping program for children with cancer, children who have had a parent or sibling with cancer and/or children who have lost a parent or sibling to cancer. She is also the marketing coordinator for Leadership Council; secretary of Irish Dance club; and has made Dean’s List every semester while at Fisher.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to practice and refine the skills I have acquired at school in an environment that cultivates growth and development,” said Culeton. “I look forward to gaining professional marketing experience and exploring the different aspects of this field to decipher which avenue I would like to pursue in my career.”

“We are thrilled to have Nora intern with us this summer and provide her with valuable experience to expand on her education,” said Stepien. “Her enthusiasm and eagerness to learn will be a great addition to our agency and offers a new perspective for our projects.”

Established in 1996, Step One Creative, a division of Step One Communications, LLC, is a marketing communications firm located at the Stevedore Lofts, 317 West First Street, Suite 101, in Oswego. Their firm offers full-service advertising design, brand development, public relations, copywriting, media planning/placement, and web development to organizations and businesses throughout Central and Upstate New York.

For additional information on Step One Creative please call (315) 342-2554 or visit them online at www.steponecreative.com.